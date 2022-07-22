These Were the Top 10 Current Tracks Played During Weekend One of Tomorrowland 2022

The first weekend of Tomorrowland — which took place between July 15 and July 17 in Boom, Belgium — was a barrage of sensory input that included, of course, loads of music from across eras and genres of dance.

While the top 20 songs played at the festival provided a mix of fresh tracks and cross-genre classics, there were also ten more current songs — a mix of mostly techno, hard dance and electro pop — that were played more than all the others during the festival this year.

Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals, clubs, venues and online streams. DJ Monitor identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users and technology companies worldwide.

The top song on this list is the FISHER rework of Bob Sinclair and Steve Edwards’ 2006 single “World, Hold On.” (Aussie producer FISHER also occupies the No. 10 slot on the list with his Shermanology callab “It’s a Killa.”) Following “World, Hold On” at No. 2 is “Believe,” the darkly hypnotic peaktime techno hit from UK producer Eli Brown. Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sanguiliano’s remix of the 1990 classic “The Age Of Love” rounds out the top three. See the complete list below.

Tomorrowland 2022 continues, with the second weekend of the festival kicking off on Friday (July 22) and a third weekend happening July 29-31.

1. Bob Sinclar Featuring Steve Edwards “World, Hold On [FISHER Rework]“

2. Eli Brown “Believe“

3. The Age Of Love “The Age Of Love” (Charlotte de Witte & Enrico Sangiuliano Remix)

4. Anyma Featuring Meg Myers “Running”

5. Massano “The Feeling (2022 Remaster)“

6. Joel Corry & Da Hool “The Parade“

7. BURNS “Talamanca“

8. James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa “Ferrari“

9. Dj.Neyt “Storm And Fire Retro“

10. FISHER & Shermanology “It’s A Killa“