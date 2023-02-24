These Were the Top 50 Tracks Played at Dutch Electronic Music Festivals in 2022

Electronic music is in the DNA of Dutch culture. The country has not only bred countless globally renowned DJs and producers, but, naturally, the Dutch music scene is also rich with festivals focused on the genre, including Awakenings, Decibel, DGTK, Dekmantel, ITW, Milkshake, Shelter and many more. These shows host tens of thousands of fans throughout the season and feature techno, house, EDM, hardstyle and other sounds spanning the electronic genre.

Now, we know the top tracks played at these Dutch festivals in 2022. This list was compiled based on plays and performances from 211 events from February to November, across roughly 800 stages at events throughout the Netherlands. Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals, clubs, venues and online streams. DJ Monitor identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users, and technology companies worldwide.

The top track of the year was Farruko‘s unstoppable “Pepas,” followed by “Soundgasm,” the 2022 Afrobeats hit from Nigerian artist Rema. Third in line was J. Balvin and Skrillex‘s ever-hyphy “In Da Ghetto,” followed by the similarly amped “Schudden” from Dutch rapper Def Rhymz. Closing out the top five is the 1997 Eurodance classic “Freed From Desire” by Gala.

These were the top 50 tracks compiled from the data, with tracks with the same list number indicating a tie.

1. Farruko, “Pepas”

2. Rema, “Soundgasm”

3. J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”

4. Def Rhymz, “Schudden”

5. Gala, “Freed From Desire”

6. Acraze feat. Cherish, “Do It To It”

7. La Fuente, “I Want You”

8. Kevin Lyttle feat. Spragga Benz, “Turn Me On”

8. Burna Boy, “On the Low”

10. Bizzey feat. Jozo & Kraantje Pappie, “Traag”

11. Sean Paul, “Temperature”

12. FMG, “Boot”

13. Wiley X Sean Paul x Stefflon Don feat. Idris Elba, “Boasty”

14. Blaiz Fayah & Tribal Kush, “Bad”

14. Tekno “Go”

14. Daddy Yankee, “Gasolina”

17. James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa, “Ferrari”

18. Charly Black, “Gyal You A Party Animal”

19. J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

20. Masters At Work feat. Puppah Nas-T & Denise, “Work”

21. Ronnie Flex feat. Frenna, “Energie”

21. Gregor Salto, “Para Voce”

23. K-Liber & Dr. Rude, “Viben”

24. Eurythmics, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”

24. Burna Boy, “Kilometre”

24. Poke, “Lekker He”

24. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us”

28. Aya Nakamura feat. Maluma, “Djadja”

29. Adje, “Hele Meneer”

30. Usher feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris, “Yeah!”

30. Trobi, Ronnie Flex, Chivv & ADF Samski, “Okee Shordy

32. J Balvin, Bad Bunny & Mr Eazi, “Como Un Bebe”

32. Kris Kross Amsterdam, Antoon & Sigourney K, “Vluchtstrook”

34. Soca Boys, “Follow the Leader”

34. MC Fioti, Future, J Balvin, Stefflon Don & Juan Magan, “Bum Bum Tam Tam”

34. Lojay x Sarz x Chris Brown, “Monalisa [Mixed]”

37. ABBA, “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)”

37. Mart Hoogkamer, “Ik Ga Zwemmen”

39. Beyonce feat. Jay-Z, “Crazy In Love”

39. CKay, “Love Nwantiti (Acoustic Version)”

39. ValsBezig, “BUK”

42. Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

42. Tota Lopi, “Catxor Ta Micha so Ku 1 Pe”

44. Flo Rida feat. T-Pain, “Low”

44. Panjabi MC, “Mundian To Bach Ke”

46. Shouse, “Love Tonight”

46. Idaly & Emms, “Amazin'”

46. Avicii, “Levels”

49. CKay, “Emiliana”

50. Bellini, “Samba De Janeiro”

50. El Alfa x CJ x Chael Produciendo feat. El Cherry Scom, “La Mamá de la Mamá”

50. J Capri x Charly Black, “Whine & Kotch”