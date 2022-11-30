Which Hit Do You Think Will Be the Top Hot 100 Song of 2022? Vote!

It’s been another banner year on the Billboard Hot 100, with 14 different tracks reaching the top spot on the chart during 2022.

And with December on the horizon, Billboard‘s end-of-year charts are set to be unveiled on Thursday (Dec. 1), so before that happens, we want to know which song you think will turn out to be the top Hot 100 hit of the year.

January started with a holdover from the holiday season, as Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” spent the first two weeks of the year at No. 1 before giving way to Adele‘s smash “Easy on Me.” However, the first new song to take the top spot was actually “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto, which dominated the entire month of February and the first week of March.

Then, Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” completed its historic, slow-burning climb to No. 1 after a record 59 weeks. (The psychedelic bop now holds the title as the longest charting song of all time on the tally.)

By the middle of April, Harry Styles kicked off his Hot 100 domination with “As It Was.” The lead single from Harry’s House eventually settled in to spend 15 nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot, alternating for the crown with the likes of Jack Harlow‘s “First Class,” Future‘s “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems, and “Jimmy Cooks” by Drake and 21 Savage.

Female artists finally got their well-deserved due over the summer when Lizzo, Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj each took turns at No. 1 with, respectively, “About Damn Time,” “Break My Soul” and “Super Freaky Girl” before Styles came roaring back to spend five more weeks at the top.

The song that eventually toppled the former One Direction-er’s hot streak was Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit,” followed by Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy.” And with the arrival of Midnights in late October, Taylor Swift has dominated the chart for the last five weeks, with “Anti-Hero” passing “Shake It Off” as the second longest running chart-topper of her career thus far.

Before Billboard‘s end-of-year charts are released Thursday, vote for the song you think will top all the others in our poll below.