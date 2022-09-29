The Top Artists From Mysteryland 2022 Including Armin van Buuren, Beyoncé & More

Beyond our list of the top tracks from Mysteryland 2022, we’ve also got a roundup of the top artists from the festival, which happened August 26 to 28 near Amsterdam.
This list is made up of acts who actually played the fest like Oliver Heldens and James Hype and many who did not, including Beyoncé and Burna Boy. The list features a combination of rising and already established dance acts, many of them coming from the European scene.
Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals, clubs, venues and online streams. DJ Monitor identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users, and technology companies worldwide. Lists were compiled based on plays and performances across Mysteryland’s, 22 stages, which hosted more than 350 artists and a huge variety of electronic music genres.
These are the top artists from Mysteryland 2022.
1. Armin van Buuren
2. Rejecta
3. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
4. Burna Boy
5. D-Block & S-te-Fan
6. Bizzey
7. Beyoncé
8. The Prophet
9. Josylvio
10. Alan Walker
11. Rema
12. Oliver Heldens
13. Ran-D
14. Sub Zero Project
15. Cosmic Gate
16. Architrackz
17. Antoon
18. Rebelion
19. Orjan Nilsen
20. James Hype