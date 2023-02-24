These Were the Top 50 Most-Played Artists at Dutch Electronic Music Festivals in 2022

With The Netherlands hosting more than 200 electronic music festivals every year, it’s reasonable to figure that music by thousands and thousands of artists is played during the Dutch dance festival season.

But in 2022, 50 artists were played more than all the others, with the list below representing the most-played acts at Dutch dance fests last year. This list was compiled based on plays and performances from 211 events from February to November, across roughly 800 stages at events throughout the Netherlands. Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals, clubs, venues and online streams. DJ Monitor identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users, and technology companies worldwide.

Topping the list is afrobeats star Burna Boy, who’s followed by Colombian phenom J Balvin and UK hardstyle producer Act of Rage. Puerto Rico’s eternal favorite Daddy Yankee follows in fourth, with Dutch hip-hop outfit Broederliefde rounding out the top five. The rest of the list spans techno, hardstyle, disco, dubstep and more.

These were the top 50 artists compiled from the data, with tracks with the same list number indicating a tie.

1. Burna Boy

2. J Balvin

3. Act of Rage

4. Daddy Yankee

5. Broederliefde

6. D-Block & S-te-Fan

7. Bizzey

8. Warface

9. Rihanna

10. Frenna

11. Beyoncé

12. Sean Paul

13. Angerfist

14. Rema

15. DSturb

16. Drake

17. Rebelion

18. Dopebwoy

19. Sickmode

20. Rejecta

21. Bad Bunny

22. Chris Brown

23. Ran-D

24. Farruko

25. Tha Playah

26. WizKid

27. Rooler

28. Sub Zero Project

29. DJ Snake

30. Skrillex

30. SFB

32. Usher

32. Kris Kross Amsterdam

32. Radical Redemption

35. Afro Bros

36. Ronnie Flex

36. Vertile

38. Da Tweekaz

39. Headhunterz

40. Jonna Fraser

40. Dr. Peacock

42. Frequencerz

43. Deadly Guns

44. Tekno

45. ABBA

46. CHO

47. Charly Black

47. Don Omar

47. David Guetta

50. Armin van Buuren