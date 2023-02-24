These Were the Top 50 Most-Played Artists at Dutch Electronic Music Festivals in 2022

With The Netherlands hosting more than 200 electronic music festivals every year, it’s reasonable to figure that music by thousands and thousands of artists is played during the Dutch dance festival season.
But in 2022, 50 artists were played more than all the others, with the list below representing the most-played acts at Dutch dance fests last year. This list was compiled based on plays and performances from 211 events from February to November, across roughly 800 stages at events throughout the Netherlands. Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals, clubs, venues and online streams. DJ Monitor identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users, and technology companies worldwide.
Topping the list is afrobeats star Burna Boy, who’s followed by Colombian phenom J Balvin and UK hardstyle producer Act of Rage. Puerto Rico’s eternal favorite Daddy Yankee follows in fourth, with Dutch hip-hop outfit Broederliefde rounding out the top five. The rest of the list spans techno, hardstyle, disco, dubstep and more.
These were the top 50 artists compiled from the data, with tracks with the same list number indicating a tie.
1. Burna Boy
2. J Balvin
3. Act of Rage
4. Daddy Yankee
5. Broederliefde
6. D-Block & S-te-Fan
7. Bizzey
8. Warface
9. Rihanna
10. Frenna
11. Beyoncé
12. Sean Paul
13. Angerfist
14. Rema
15. DSturb
16. Drake
17. Rebelion
18. Dopebwoy
19. Sickmode
20. Rejecta
21. Bad Bunny
22. Chris Brown
23. Ran-D
24. Farruko
25. Tha Playah
26. WizKid
27. Rooler
28. Sub Zero Project
29. DJ Snake
30. Skrillex
30. SFB
32. Usher
32. Kris Kross Amsterdam
32. Radical Redemption
35. Afro Bros
36. Ronnie Flex
36. Vertile
38. Da Tweekaz
39. Headhunterz
40. Jonna Fraser
40. Dr. Peacock
42. Frequencerz
43. Deadly Guns
44. Tekno
45. ABBA
46. CHO
47. Charly Black
47. Don Omar
47. David Guetta
50. Armin van Buuren