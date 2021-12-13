Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested for Misdemeanor Assault After Airport ‘Disturbance’

Tool drummer Danny Carey has been arrested for misdemeanor assault after allegedly getting into an altercation at the Kansas City International Airport, Billboard can confirm.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 12), law enforcement at the airport received a report of a “disturbance between two males at an airport terminal,” Joe McBride, the senior communications manager at the Kansas City Aviation Department, tells Billboard. Carey was arrested for misdemeanor assault and transported to a nearby Kansas City Police Department station. TMZ was first to report the arrest.

Carey, 60, is no longer in custody, McBride noted. “The police report has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review,” he said.

Billboard has reached out to Tool and the Kansas City Police Department for comment.

Over the weekend, the acclaimed Kansas-bred drummer performed in the stands with the school band during the University of Kansas’ basketball game against University of Missouri (where his hometown team eventually won), as seen in this fan-recorded video.

Carey’s arrest comes one month before Tool embarks on their 2022 tour. It begins begin Jan. 10 at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., where the rock band halted its 2020 tour — which was in support of their 2019 album Fear Inoculum — after the pandemic shut down the live music industry.