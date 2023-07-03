Toni Collette Raves About Taylor Swift’s ‘Immeasurable’ Talent After Attending Eras Concert

Toni Collette is a certified Swiftie. After seeing Taylor Swift perform at her second Eras Tour show in Cincinnati, the 50-year-old Golden Globe winner took to Instagram Sunday (July 2) to sing the musician’s praises.

“Thank you @taylorswift for the MOST INCREDIBLE night last night‼️🙏🏻” the actress began her post. “Your talent is immeasurable and your generosity boundless. Thank you for sharing it all with the world. You bring endless joy and inspiration to many, including me.”

Collette’s rave review accompanied several photos of Swift performing different songs throughout the night, including an acoustic rendition of “Ivy” with the pop star’s frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner. The National musician was one of two special guests that night, with opener Gracie Abrams taking the stage to sing her breakout single “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” with Swift.

“It’s bloody brilliant seeing you having the time of your life up there,” Collette added. “We’ll never forget it. Brava lady! 💥👏🏻😝🥂😘💃🪩💫🙏🏻💋 #sheisher #erastour 👑”

The Hereditary actress is just the latest star to attend the Eras Tour, with the trek having already attracted countless household names in music, entertainment and sports. Collette’s fellow actresses Emma Stone, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen Pompeo, Jennifer Lawrence and more have all attended an Eras Tour concert, as have J.J. Watt, Shania Twain, Ethan Hawke, Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers, Miles Teller, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Millie Bobby Brown and more.

Swift’s star-studded crowds are sure to continue now that the “Anti-Hero” singer has expanded the Eras Tour into a global treck, recently adding dates in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Sabrina Carpenter is set to join as an opener for several of those shows.

See Toni’s post below: