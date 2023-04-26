Tones and I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ Video Dances All the Way to 2 Billion Views on YouTube

Tones and I just keeps dancing. On Wednesday (April 26), the music video for the Australian indie sensation’s smash single “Dance Monkey” officially hit 2 billion views and counting on YouTube.

The amusing clip finds the artist otherwise known as Toni Elizabeth Watson donning old-age makeup and a gray beard to play an old man who escapes from a nursing home with his gaggle of buddies for a wild day out on the golf course.

“They say dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh/ I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before/ They say, move for me, move for me, move for me, ay-ay-ay/ And when you’re done, I’ll make you do it all again,” she sings as the group goes joyriding in golf carts, throws back beers at the clubhouse and boogies on the putting green.

The grooving single was an instantly viral hit when Tones and I unleashed it back in 2019 as the second single from her debut EP The Kids Are Coming. While it charted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song hit No. 1 in more than 30 countries around the world and also earned the pop singer her first top 10 hit on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts.

Since then, Tones and I released her debut studio album Welcome to the Madhouse, collaborated with Macklemore on “Chant,” and contributed “I Made It” to the soundtrack of the 2023 biographical drama True Spirit.

Rewatch Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” music video below.