Tone Stith Dishes on Viral Track ‘FWM,’ What He’s Learned From H.E.R. & More at SXSW 2022: Watch

Tone Stith stopped by South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, on Friday (March 18) to discuss his viral song “FWM,” what he learned while touring with H.E.R., and his goals for the coming year.

Over the summer, the 26-year-old R&B singer — who’s penned songs for Chris Brown and collaborated with 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign — dropped his second musical project, FWM, through RCA Records. Since then, the title track has turned into a viral hit on TikTok.

“I dropped the project, the song is buzzing,” Stith told Billboard News host Tetris Kelly at the Samsung x Billboard Galaxy House. “Months later, people started seeing me in person and they’re like, ‘Yo, you sing that song ‘FWM,’ it’s on my playlist. You’re the ‘FWM’ guy!’ When they started saying that, I was like, ‘Oh, I got one.'”

The Jas Prince-discovered artist also opened for H.E.R. on recent tours, during which he shared the stage with the headliner for lovelorn verses on the song “Could’ve Been.” Stith said the experience helped shape him as an artist.

“That’s family right there,” he said of H.E.R. “Sharing the state with somebody like that, somebody who’s multi-talented and so good at what she does, it was a learning experience for me. I’m grateful for those moments.”

His future goals? “The fact that Tone Stith will now be a mainstream artist,” the artist said. “That’s what we’re shooting for this year in 2022.”

Stith’s next stop is a benefit concert at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, where he will share the stage with Chris Brown and Monica.

