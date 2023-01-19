TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ EP Includes a Coi Leray Collab

With less than 10 days until the release of TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s forthcoming mini album, The Name Chapter: Temptation, more goodies hinting at the project’s contents continue to arrive. Thursday (Jan. 19) saw the K-pop group unveil the project’s tracklist, which includes a feature from rapper Coi Leray.

The tracklist was revealed in a poster shared to the K-pop group’s social accounts, and revealed the songwriting credits. The new tracks on the studio set include “Sugar Rush Ride” — the project’s lead single — “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray),” “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and “Farewell, Neverland.”

While MOA will need to wait a little while longer for the release of “Sugar Rush Ride,” the idols shared a snippet of the track via their TikTok account in videos of each member

The Name Chapter: Temptation and its lead single “Sugar Rush Ride” will arrive on Jan. 27, with an album preview to be released on Jan. 22. Two additional teasers for the project’s lead single will be shared on Jan. 24 and 25. Following the EP’s release, the K-pop group will perform a special showcase on Jan. 28.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be the group’s first music release since the arrival of its fourth mini EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. That project was a hit for the K-pop stars. It spent a total of 14 weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it peaked at No. 4. Thursday’s Child achieved even more success on the Top Current Album Sales chart, where it spent 20 weeks on the tally and hit No. 1.

See TXT’s tracklist for The Name Chapter: Temptation, and get an early taste of “Sugar Rush Ride”: