Tomorrowland 2023 Lineup Announced: More to 600 Acts Performing Over Two Weekends

The lineup for Tomorrowland 2023, set for two weekends in Belgium this summer, has been revealed — and it’s a big one.

This year’s festival revolves around the theme “Adscendo,” takes place on July 21-23 and July 28-30 and features more than 600 artists across 14 stages.

Performers include an eclectic mix, including Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Black Coffee, the Chainsmokers, Claptone, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Dom Dolla, Don Diablo, Eric Prydz, Hardwell, John Newman, Martin Garrix, Netsky, Nicky Romero, Oliver Heldens, Paul Kalkbrenner, Purple Disco Machine, Robin Schulz, Sebastian Ingrosso, Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel, Steve Angello, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet, Topic and W&W, just to name a handful out of the hundreds.

Fans should mark their calendars now: worldwide ticket sales begin on Feb. 4 at 17:00 CET, which is 11:00 a.m. EST.

Tomorrowland 2023 is the 17th edition of the Belgian festival, held at the De Schorre grounds in Boom. Considered one of the world’s leading dance music events, the fest can host roughly 75,000 people per day.

Take a look at the full lineup below. Plus, get more info about the artist list, the schedule and tickets on Tomorrowland’s website.