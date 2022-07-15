How to Watch the Tomorrowland 2022 Livestream

Fireworks at mainstage pictured during dj set of Steve Aoki at the first day of the Tomorrowland music festival on Friday 19 July 2019 in Boom, Belgium.

Finally, after the 2020 cancellation during the pandemic and a false start in 2021, the world’s biggest, baddest gathering of dance music, Tomorrowland, lifts off Friday (July 15) in Boom, Belgium.

This weekend is the first of three Tomorrowlands happening over consecutive weekends — July 15-17, July 22-24, July 29-31 — a one-time only expansion to three as the event’s producer works to recoup losses incurred during the past two years, while making space for all the electronic music fans who’ve missed Tomorrowland like the deserts miss the rain.

With the theme The Reflection of Love, this 16th edition of Tomorrowland will host a staggering 600,000 people over its three weekends, with this crowd representing countries from around the globe. Playing for them will be more than 800 artists spread across 15 stages on a site that’s the size of 63 football fields.

Even if you can’t be there for the party, you can get in on Tomorrowland via a livestream as supersized as the event itself. Tomorrowland’s One World TV is broadcasting and livestreaming audio and video from the festival for 21 days, starting Thursday (July 14) and extending until Wednesday, Aug. 3. You can watch the action now on tomorrowland.com, the Tomorrowland App, and the festival’s digital radio station, One World Radio.

During the festivals, these three platforms will feature a livestream from Tomorrowland Mainstage and a mix of DJ sets from various Tomorrowland stages, while One World Radio will broadcast live radio and artist interviews from the festival grounds.

Tomorrowland will be one of the first events to broadcast via Dolby Atmos, a surround-sound technology that expands on existing surround-sound systems by adding height channels, allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects.