More Than 700 Artists to Play Tomorrowland 2022: See the Massive Lineup

After two years off due to the pandemic, Tomorrowland 2022 is coming back in a big way. Not only will the famed Belgian mega-festival expand to three weekends in 2022, it will host a whopping 700 artists during the event.

The Tomorrowland 2022 lineup, announced Thursday (Feb. 10), includes the who’s who of the dance world, including Alesso, Above & Beyond, Nicole Moudaber, Diplo, Amelie Lens, Marshmello, Purple Disco Machine, Martin Garrix, Vintage Culture and many (like, many) more.

Related Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Announce Lineup for Massive Opening Party

The event will also feature Eric Prydz playing his much-anticipated HOLO show, which will return after a four-year hiatus at the U.K.’s Creamfields South in June before heading to Belgium. Prydz played his massive Holosphere show during the first weekend of Tomorrowland 2019 to a thrilled audience, although this set had to be canceled during the second weekend due to technical challenges.

Tomorrowland 2022 will also see the return of Shaquille O’Neal’s DJ project, DJ Diesel. O’Neal went viral in 2019 after he was filmed moshing to bass music at Tomorrowland 2019.

Tomorrowland 2022 will take place July 15-17, July 22-24 and July 29-31 in the Belgian cities of Boom and Rumst. (The event itself is held in Boom, while the festival’s camping area is in nearby Rumst.) Ticketholders for the 2021 event had their passes automatically rolled over to the 2022 shows. With the addition of the third weekend — a one-time only expansion done to recoup losses incurred during the pandemic — new tickets have also become available and are on sale now.

Tomorrowland hosts roughly 75,000 attendees per day, and is considered one of the world’s leading dance music events.

Get your magnifying glass out and check the complete lineup below.