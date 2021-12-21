Tomorrowland Will Expand to Three Weekends in 2022

Belgian dance mega-festival Tomorrowland will expand from two to three weekends in 2022, as the event attempts to recoup losses incurred during the pandemic.

“The province of Antwerp has given us green light to organize three weekends of Tomorrowland in 2022, so only in 2022,” Tomorrowland representative Debby Wilmsen tells Billboard. “All weekends will be in July, so we add one extra weekend before our traditional two last weekends of July.”

Tomorrowland 2022 will now take place on July 15-17, July 22-24 and July 29-31 in the Belgian cities of Boom and Rumst. Antwerp has jurisdiction over the city of Boom, where the festival is held in the park De Schorre, and Rumst, the nearby city where the festival camping area — called DreamVille — is located.

As Wilmsen mentioned, this three-weekend expansion will only happen in 2022, as the company attempts to recoup approximately 25 million euros ($28 million) in lost revenue. Both of the 2020 and 2021 editions of the festival, which hosts hundreds of dance artists and 75,000 attendees per day, were canceled due to the pandemic.

The cancellation of the 2021 events was a particularly hard blow for the company. This cancellation came just two months before Tomorrowland 2021 was set to launch, when local officials denied a permit to hold the two-weekend event, citing concerns about rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the complexity of logistics to ensure health and safety checks for the crowd.

2021 ticket holders had their passes automatically rolled over to the 2022 shows. With the addition of the third weekend, a set of new tickets will soon become available. Additional information regarding tickets for Tomorrowland 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks.