TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s Yeonjun Tests Positive for COVID-19: ‘I’m Recovering Well’

TOMORROW x TOGETHER has a COVID-19 case within the group. Big Hit announced on Thursday (Feb. 17) that member Yeonjun has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Yeonjun has felt unwell including having a headache on Saturday the 12th and took the PCR test after visiting the hospital of which came back negative. Since then, he went into preemptive quarantine away from the other members,” Big Hit shared in a statement on Weverse. “He later started to present other mild symptoms such as a mild fever and sore throat, and took another PCR test on Wednesday the 16th and was diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning.” The company added that Yeonjun had taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to his positive result, and is currently being treated at home.

Big Hit also shared the condition of the other TOMORROW X TOGETHER members — Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. None of them currently have any symptoms, and received negative results after taking COVID-19 self-tests.

After the announcement was made, Yeonjun connected with TXT’s fan base — also known as MOA, which stands for “Momement Of Alwaysness” — via Weverse, and assured everyone to that he will be in good health very soon.

“The notice has been posted. Yes, our MOA is worried a lot…I know, I’m sorry for worrying you,” he wrote. “But I’m recovering well, so I want to tell you that you don’t have to worry too much, and I’ll come back to you in good shape! So until then, even if we are MOAs, we should always be careful and healthy.”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is scheduled to regroup for a live event with their fans on March 5 and 6.