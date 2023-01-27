TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ Is Here: Stream It Now

MOA, it’s finally here: TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released its highly anticipated new EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on Friday (Jan. 27). The EP is now available to stream on all platforms.

Explore Explore TOMORROW X TOGETHER See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The project features a total of five tracks from the K-pop group: “Sugar Rush Ride,” “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools” featuring Coi Leray, “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and “Farewell, Neverland.” “Sugar Rush Ride” was released as the lead single for the The Name Chapter: Temptation. The lush, nature-themed video for the track arrived alongside the rest of the album on Friday, and featured some of the group’s signature and intricate dance moves.

Temptation marks the sixth EP that TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released. Though fans will have to wait at least a week to see how the new set fares on the Billboard charts, the K-pop group’s previous effort, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after its arrival in May 2022. Minisode spent a total of 14 weeks on the all-genre albums chart, while the project’s lead single, “Good Boy Gone Bad,” spawned a viral dance challenge on TikTok.

Fans have even more to look forward to now that The Name Chapter: Temptation is out. The group — which consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai — will perform a special showcase on Jan. 28 that will likely feature several tracks from the new EP. Come March, the group will hit the road for its Act: Sweet Mirage world tour.

Stream TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s The Name Chapter: Temptation below.