TOMORROW X TOGETHER Shares Daydreams & Nightmares in New ‘Temptation’ Teasers

As the release of TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s highly anticipated forthcoming EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, draws nigh, a new concept teaser and multiple photos for the project were shared on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

The new teaser, titled “Daydream,” features the TXT boys in a glowing ethereal setting. Filmed in a saturated soft focus, the K-pop stars flit around a forest, interact with the trees, read books in the grass and wade through a shallow pond before the dream comes to an end.

The concept photos show the boy band’s duality. In the “Nightmare” theme, members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai all get a chance to shine. The idols all pose in the midst of a glowing blue set filled with clues such as an hourglass, a chiming bell and stuffed animals decorating the nebulous space.

The photos for the “Daydream” theme — like the teaser video — are in fairytale-like setting, and were shared by BigHit on social media Sunday (Jan. 8).

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be released on Jan. 27. The mini album’s tracklist and official poster are set to drop on Jan. 19, while the album preview will arrive on Jan. 22. Two additional teasers for the project’s lead single will be shared on Jan. 24 and 25. Following the EP’s release, the K-pop group will perform a special showcase on Jan. 28.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be the group’s first music release since the arrival of its fourth mini EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. That project was a hit for the K-pop stars. It spent a total of 14 weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it peaked at No. 4. Thursday’s Child achieved even more success on the Top Current Album Sales chart, where it spent 20 weeks on the tally and hit No. 1.

See TXT’s new “Nightmare” concept teaser in the video above, and the concept images below.