TOMORROW X TOGETHER Explores a Mystical Forest in Second ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ Teaser: Watch

Only two more days to go, MOA! TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s forthcoming album, The Name Chapter: Temptation, is arriving soon, and with it, the project’s lead single, “Sugar Rush Ride.” To tease its arrival, the song received a new concept teaser on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

The new visual picks up where the previous one leaves off. The first concept teaser saw members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai all sitting at the base of an aged wisteria tree; now, the guys explore and find themselves in a mystical forest. The K-pop stars perform bits and pieces of the “Sugar Rush Ride” choreography, alternating between the scenes of the forest and the wisteria tree, which is cut with a scene of the group running in the middle of a vast green space.

The new concept teaser is the last in a schedule of events for TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s The Name Chapter: Temptation. What remains is the release of the album and single “Sugar Rush Ride,” which arrive on Friday, Jan. 27. The following day, the group will perform a special showcase that will likely feature songs from the new album. (“Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools” featuring Coi Leray, “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and “Farewell, Neverland” are the other four tracks included on Temptation.)

After completing Temptation‘s packed schedule of events, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will prepare for the Act: Sweet Mirage world tour, during which the boy group will perform 21 shows across 13 cities. March and April will consist of concert dates in Asia, starting with Seoul, while May will see them perform in the United States.

Watch the brand new teaser for “Sugar Rush Ride” in the video above.