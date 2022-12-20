TOMORROW X TOGETHER Embraces the ‘Devil’s Voice‘ in ’The Name Chapter: Temptation’ Teaser

With the release of TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s forthcoming EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, drawing closer, the K-pop boy group unleashed one of the many concept teasers to come from the project on Tuesday (Dec. 20) — and it’s an ominous one.

The short, 15-second clip features an animated drawing of a window decorated with a sheer curtain. From behind it, a shadowy figure appears and walks across to the other side as the window floats in space. By the end of the short, Korean text comes into view and reads, “The devil’s voice I met at the window at midnight was sweet.”

The new teaser comes after TXT confirmed the release date and official title of The Name Chapter: Temptation. The EP will be released on Jan. 27, but leading up to the mini album’s arrival, several concept teasers will be rolled out in early January. The mini album’s tracklist and official poster will be dropped on Jan. 19, while the album preview will arrive on Jan. 22. Two teasers for the project’s lead single will be shared on Jan. 24 and 25. Following the EP’s release, the K-pop group will perform a special showcase on Jan. 28.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be the group’s first music release since the arrival of its fourth mini EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. That project was a hit for the K-pop stars. It spent a total of 14 weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it peaked at No. 4. Thursday’s Child achieved even more success on the Top Current Album Sales chart, where it spent 20 weeks on the tally and hit No. 1.

See TXT’s new concept teaser in the video above.