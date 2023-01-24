×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Share Ethereal Concept Teaser for New Song ‘Sugar Rush Ride’: Watch

The track is scheduled to arrive this week along with the group's upcoming EP.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s The Name Chapter: Temptation is almost here! And to give fans another look inside what to expect from the set, the K-pop group shared a concept teaser video of “Sugar Rush Ride” — the lead single from the project — on Tuesday (Jan. 24).

Explore

Explore

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The lush short features TXT members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai sitting at the base of a moss-covered wisteria tree and basking in the glow of a soft light while covered in silver glitter. Two lines from the song, backed by airy guitar work, play in the visual before cutting out to the song’s Jan. 27 release date.

Related

Jill Miller, Ariel Stinks

Ariel Pink Used an Artist's Face on His Album Cover Without Permission, So She Responded With…

Related

TXT

TOMORROW X TOGETHER to Embark on Act: Sweet Mirage World Tour in 2023

The official tracklist for The Name Chapter: Temptation was revealed to fans on Jan. 19; the project will include five tracks: “Sugar Rush Ride” “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools” featuring Coi Leray, “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and “Farewell, Neverland.” Temptation marks the sixth EP that the K-pop group will release following minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart after its arrival in May 2022.

After a showcase for the album on Jan. 28, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will prepare for their Act: Sweet Mirage world tour, during which the boy group will perform 21 shows across 13 cities. Seoul is up first with a pair of dates on March 25-26. Other stops in Asia include Singapore, Taipei and Japan. As for dates in the United States, TXT will perform in Charlotte, Belmont Park, Los Angeles and more.

See the concept teaser for “Sugar Rush Ride” in the above video.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad