TOMORROW X TOGETHER Share Ethereal Concept Teaser for New Song ‘Sugar Rush Ride’: Watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s The Name Chapter: Temptation is almost here! And to give fans another look inside what to expect from the set, the K-pop group shared a concept teaser video of “Sugar Rush Ride” — the lead single from the project — on Tuesday (Jan. 24).

The lush short features TXT members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai sitting at the base of a moss-covered wisteria tree and basking in the glow of a soft light while covered in silver glitter. Two lines from the song, backed by airy guitar work, play in the visual before cutting out to the song’s Jan. 27 release date.

The official tracklist for The Name Chapter: Temptation was revealed to fans on Jan. 19; the project will include five tracks: “Sugar Rush Ride” “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools” featuring Coi Leray, “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and “Farewell, Neverland.” Temptation marks the sixth EP that the K-pop group will release following minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart after its arrival in May 2022.

After a showcase for the album on Jan. 28, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will prepare for their Act: Sweet Mirage world tour, during which the boy group will perform 21 shows across 13 cities. Seoul is up first with a pair of dates on March 25-26. Other stops in Asia include Singapore, Taipei and Japan. As for dates in the United States, TXT will perform in Charlotte, Belmont Park, Los Angeles and more.

See the concept teaser for “Sugar Rush Ride” in the above video.