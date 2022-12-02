×
TOMORROW X TOGETHER Works to Separate Dreams From Reality in ‘The Name Chapter’ Concept Trailer: Watch

The teaser arrives after HYBE CEO Jiwon Park shared news of the group's new music.

In November, HYBE CEO Jiwon Park announced during a company briefing that TOMORROW X TOGETHER — which consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai — would be back in January 2023 with brand new music. Now, fans are getting the first official taste. On Friday (Dec. 2), the K-pop group dropped a concept teaser for its upcoming album, The Name Chapter.

The Name Chapter concept trailer sees the idols experiencing a series of dreamy events. They first start off in an open-air setting, before introducing a devil-like creature and scenes of the boys being hoisted up on marionette strings. The story concludes with all the members in a house floating in the sky, which gets tilted on an axis and leaves the group with no choice put to jump out into the open air.

The Name Chapter follows TXT’s previous EP installments The Dream Chapter and The Chaos Chapter. It will be the first music release the quintet has dropped since the arrival of its fourth mini EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child in May. That project was a hit for the K-pop stars. It spent a total of 14 weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it peaked at No. 4. The mini album achieved even more success on the Top Current Album Sales chart, where it spent 20 weeks on the chart and hit No. 1.

Speaking about Thursday’s Child in a May interview with Billboard, Soobin looked ahead to the future. “As we have more years and even more albums under our belts, we’re getting better outcomes and better numbers,” he said. “We have [also] tried many genres in music. As we work on more and more albums, [I feel like] we don’t have any limits. We’ve taken this musical journey step by step.” 

Watch the The Name Chapter concept teaser in the video above.

