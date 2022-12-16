TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s New EP ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ Finally Has a Release Date

TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s EP officially has a release date and a longer title to match. After teasing the mini album in a surreal concept trailer on Dec. 2, the K-pop group — which consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai — revealed on Friday (Dec. 16) when The Name Chapter will be released through a handy schedule of events.

The project, officially titled The Name Chapter: Temptation, will be released on Jan. 27. Leading up to the mini album’s arrival, several concept teasers will be rolled out in early January. The album’s tracklist and official poster will be dropped on Jan. 19, while the album preview will arrive on Jan. 22. Two teasers for the project’s lead single will be shared on Jan. 24-25. Following the album’s release, the K-pop group will perform a special showcase on Jan. 28.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be the first music release the quintet has released since the arrival of its fourth mini EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. That project was a hit for the K-pop stars. It spent a total of 14 weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it peaked at No. 4. The project achieved even more success on the Top Current Album Sales chart, where it spent 20 weeks on the tally and hit No. 1.

Speaking about Thursday’s Child in a May interview with Billboard, Soobin looked ahead to the future. “As we have more years and even more albums under our belts, we’re getting better outcomes and better numbers,” he said. “We have [also] tried many genres in music. As we work on more and more albums, [I feel like] we don’t have any limits. We’ve taken this musical journey step by step.”

See the full schedule of event for TXT’s The Name Chapter: Temptation below.