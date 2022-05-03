TOMORROW X TOGETHER Unveils ‘Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ Track List

The arrival of TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s fourth EP is imminent. On Tuesday (May 3), the K-pop group revealed the official track list for Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

The EP will feature a total of five tracks: “Opening Sequence,” “Trust Fund Baby,” “Lonely Boy,” “Thursday’s Child Has Far to Go” and the project’s lead single, “Good Boy Gone Bad.” TXT also had a hefty hand in crafting the album, with members Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai lending their chops to writing the lyrics and raps and helping with song production across the EP’s tracks.

The set, which will be released on Monday (May 9) via Big Hit, follows TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second full-length album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, which peaked at No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart in May 2021 and was No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. Though fans still need to wait five more days for the EP’s release, the K-pop group shared a preview of the album on May 1.

On the horizon for TXT is their first-ever world tour, which is scheduled to take place less than two months after the EP’s release. Titled the <ACT : LOVE SICK> tour, the group will kick off the run of concerts with two consecutive dates in South Korea on July 2 and July 3 before flying over to the United States to play seven more cities.

Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles are all stops on the tour, which will take place July 2-23. Fans whose city is not on TXT’s upcoming tour should hold tight — per an official press release, the group’s website said, “MORE TO COME,” hinting that additional venues and dates may be released at a later time.

Listen to the album preview for Minisode 2: Thursday Child below.