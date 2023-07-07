×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers Team on Pop-Spectacular ‘Do It Like That’: Watch

The fresh cut continues another bountiful year for both acts.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TOMORROW X TOGETHER MTV

K-pop meets JoBro pop on “Do It Like That,” the new collaborative recording that unites the talents of TOMORROW X TOGETHER with the Jonas Brothers.

Produced by Ryan Tedder, the prolific creative behind such hits as OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars” and Beyoncé’s “Halo,” “Do It Like That” is the first team-up by TXT and the U.S. sibling trio.

Related

Anna Waronker

Prestige TV's Hottest New Composers (Literally) Rock

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Jonas Brothers

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

See latest videos, charts and news

“Do It Like That” splashed at midnight across digital music platforms, and it’s accompanied by a bouncy music video. Helmed by Yongsoo Kwon, the clip opens with the bros singing, grooving and jamming on instruments, before TXT gets into the swing of things for a great, big poptastica party.

The fresh cut continues another bountiful year for both acts.

In January, TXT earned its first Billboard 200 No. 1 project with The Name Chapter: Temptation (EP), the K-pop stars’ third consecutive title to reach the chart’s top 10 and seventh entry on the tally. The EP became the longest-charting K-pop album released in 2023 on the Billboard 200.

With that first chart crown, TXT topped Billboard’s Artist 100, and stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden for a performance of “Sugar Rush Ride,” lifted from TEMPTATION, for their U.S. late night TV debut.

TXT’s Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai will release their second full-length album in Japanese, SWEET, via UMe on Aug. 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, the bros Kevin, Joe and Nick recently notched their fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with The Album. It peaked at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, and is one of their seven top 10 albums on the main tally, a list that includes three leaders — 2008’s A Little Bit Longer, 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times and 2019’s Happiness Begins.

Watch the music video for “Do It Like That” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad