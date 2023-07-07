TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers Team on Pop-Spectacular ‘Do It Like That’: Watch

K-pop meets JoBro pop on “Do It Like That,” the new collaborative recording that unites the talents of TOMORROW X TOGETHER with the Jonas Brothers.

Produced by Ryan Tedder, the prolific creative behind such hits as OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars” and Beyoncé’s “Halo,” “Do It Like That” is the first team-up by TXT and the U.S. sibling trio.

“Do It Like That” splashed at midnight across digital music platforms, and it’s accompanied by a bouncy music video. Helmed by Yongsoo Kwon, the clip opens with the bros singing, grooving and jamming on instruments, before TXT gets into the swing of things for a great, big poptastica party.

The fresh cut continues another bountiful year for both acts.

In January, TXT earned its first Billboard 200 No. 1 project with The Name Chapter: Temptation (EP), the K-pop stars’ third consecutive title to reach the chart’s top 10 and seventh entry on the tally. The EP became the longest-charting K-pop album released in 2023 on the Billboard 200.

With that first chart crown, TXT topped Billboard’s Artist 100, and stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden for a performance of “Sugar Rush Ride,” lifted from TEMPTATION, for their U.S. late night TV debut.

TXT’s Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai will release their second full-length album in Japanese, SWEET, via UMe on Aug. 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, the bros Kevin, Joe and Nick recently notched their fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with The Album. It peaked at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, and is one of their seven top 10 albums on the main tally, a list that includes three leaders — 2008’s A Little Bit Longer, 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times and 2019’s Happiness Begins.

Watch the music video for “Do It Like That” below.