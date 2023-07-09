×
Fans Choose TOMORROW X TOGETHER & Jonas Brothers’ ‘Do It Like That’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The team-up between brought in nearly 89% of the vote.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER x Jonas Brothers
TOMORROW X TOGETHER x Jonas Brothers Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the Jonas Brothers‘ “Do It Like That” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 7) on Billboard, choosing the collaboration between the K-pop group and the sibling trio as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Do It Like That” brought in nearly 89% of the vote, beating out new music by Taylor Swift (Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)), NewJeans (“Super Shy”), FendiDa Rappa featuring Cardi B (“Point Me 2”), Rauw Alejandro (Playa Saturno), and others.

Produced by Ryan Tedder, the prolific creative behind such hits as OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars” and Beyoncé’s “Halo,” “Do It Like That” is the first team-up between TXT and the JoBros.

Accompanied by percussive bounce, snaps and pops for the song’s instrumentals, the groups find themselves marveling in the excitement of a new romance that keeps on surprising them. “Yeah, oh, my God/ Don’t know how you do it like that/ Blow my mind/ Then somehow you bring it right back,” they take turns singing on the chorus.

Trailing behind “Do It Like That” on the poll is Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the newly released re-recorded version of her 2010 album, with almost 9% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

