TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s HueningKai Shares Vibrant Cover of Avril Lavigne ‘Sk8er Boi’: Listen

TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s HueningKai has dropped a stellar solo cover of Avril Lavigne‘s hit song “Sk8er Boi.”

The K-pop singer’s faithful rendition of the pop-punk staple arrived on Saturday (Feb. 19) through TXT’s YouTube channel. The high-energy cover, clocking in at three-and-a-half minutes, was accompanied by an animated clip of a skateboarder gliding down the street.

Avril’s original version of “Sk8er Boi,” from her 2002 debut album Let Go, peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier in the week, HueningKai tweeted a photo of himself holding a skateboard over his shoulder and winking to the camera, referencing “Sk8er Boi” in the caption. Lavigne caught wind of the post and left a comment with three sign of the horn emojis.

HueningKai has previously shared a solo cover of 5 Seconds of Summer’s 2018 hit song “Youngblood.”

In related TXT news, the group’s Yeonjun recently tested positive for COVID-19. “Yeonjun has felt unwell including having a headache on Saturday the 12th and took the PCR test after visiting the hospital of which came back negative,” TXT’s label Big Hit said in a statement. “Since then, he went into preemptive quarantine away from the other members.”

Big Hit noted at the time that TXT’s Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai were not showing symptoms and received negative results after taking coronavirus self-tests.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is scheduled to regroup for a live event with fans on March 5-6.

Hear HueningKai’s cover of “Sk8er Boi” below.