TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s HueningKai Feels ‘Honored’ Avril Lavigne Loves His ‘Sk8er Boi’ Cover

TOMORROW X TOGETHER‘s HueningKai got plenty of love from Avril Lavigne over his recent cover of “Sk8er Boi,” and he still can’t quite believe it.

Back in February, the K-pop star unveiled his version of the classic early 2000s tale of a punk and a ballet dancer on social media, tweeting to Lavigne, “Hope you like my cover!! You are an icon.” Sure enough, she not only saw the cover but appreciated it, writing back with a simple “amazing” in a quote tweet while sharing the clip with her more than 20 million Twitter followers.

Now, in the wake of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s new EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, the boy bander elaborated on what it was like catching the pop-punk icon’s eye. “I’ve always liked ‘Sk8er Boi’ and, since our last release was influenced by rock music, I thought it was the perfect time to record and share my version of the song,” he said in an interview with NME. “I was really surprised by her positive feedback – I still feel honored.”

While Lavigne’s debut album, Let Go, is about to celebrate its 20th anniversary this summer, these days the singer is currently on the road in support of her seventh studio set, 2022’s Love Sux. Earlier in May, the newly engaged star had to postpone three shows in Canada due to a positive COVID test and “subsequent exposures” within her touring crew just days after joining Olivia Rodrigo onstage for a “Complicated” duet during the younger pop star’s Toronto concert.

Revisit HueningKai’s rocking take on “Sk8er Boi” below.