TOMORROW X TOGETHER Delivers a High-Energy ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ on ‘Good Morning America’: Watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is continuing its world domination following the release of their new album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, with an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday (July 11). The K-pop group took the stage from the show’s Times Square location to perform the lead single from the new project, “Good Boy Gone Bad.”

Ahead of the performance, members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai did a brief interview with host Amy Robach, who asked the guys how it feels to be considered a defining voice for Gen Z youth around the world.

Speaking for the group, Taehyun said, “We have a lot of songs now and they tell one big story about growing up.”

Huening Kai added, “It’s an honor that we have that title. We want to say to the people, thank you for your courage and I hope we can do more, better.” And when asked about more music, he said, “Yes, that’s right,” potentially hinting more tracks may be on the way soon.

The quintet then launched into their high-energy performance of “Good Boy Gone Bad,” with all members in crisp white collared shirts, black ties, vests and suit pants as they sang the lyrics and delivered hit the song’s choreography completely in sync.

Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child was released on May 9 via Big Hit Music. The release netted the K-pop boy band its third No. 1 album on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart after previous releases The Chaos Chapter: Freeze (in 2021) and Minisode1: Blue Hour (2020). The new collection also charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, where it spent a total of seven weeks and counting on the chart.

Watch TOMORROW X TOGETHER on Good Morning America below.