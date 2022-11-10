TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s New EP Is Coming Soon

More music from TOMORROW X TOGETHER is on the way! On Thursday (Nov. 10), HYBE CEO Jiwon Park announced during a company briefing that the K-pop group — which consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai — will be returning in January 2023 with brand new music.

Though fans will have to sit tight for a little while before learning more about the project’s concept, title and release date, it will be the first music release the quintet has released since the arrival of its fourth mini EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. That project was a hit for the K-pop stars. It spent a total of 14 weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it peaked at No. 4. The mini album achieved even more success on the Top Current Album Sales chart, where it spent 20 weeks on the chart and hit No. 1.

Speaking about Thursday’s Child in a May interview with Billboard, Soobin looked ahead to the future. “As we have more years and even more albums under our belts, we’re getting better outcomes and better numbers,” he said. “We have [also] tried many genres in music. As we work on more and more albums, [I feel like] we don’t have any limits. We’ve taken this musical journey step by step.”

Up next for the group is a stop at the 2022 MAMA Awards. In addition to taking the stage for a performance, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is nominated for five awards in the best male group, best dance performance male group and song of the year (“Good Boy Gone Bad”), artist of the year and worldwide fans’ choice top 10 categories.