TOMORROW X TOGETHER Are Dior’s Newest Brand Ambassadors

Dior has found its latest brand ambassadors in the boys of TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The luxury fashion house announced its partnership with the K-pop group on Thursday (Aug. 10), with each member slated to work with the brand.

Explore Explore TOMORROW X TOGETHER See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Dior is pleased to announce global icons @TXT_BigHit as new Dior ambassadors, further cementing the House’s bond with the South Korean group,” the brand wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of the quintet in coordinated brown, black cream and gray-toned ensembles. “Discover the stage looks custom designed by @MrKimJones for band members SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI to wear at their recent Lollapalooza festival headlining performance in Chicago.”

In a follow up post, the fashion house revealed that the group’s outfits for its set at the festival — where TXT performed several hits from recent album Sweet in addition to fan-favorite tracks — were designed by Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones “with each singer embodying the singularity and timeless modernity of Dior style.”

MOA flocked to the comments section of Dior’s announcement posts and expressed their gratitude at the boys being selected to represent the brand. “You chose the best ambassadors, they are tall, beautiful and so talented…and they like to make a statement with their fashion choice,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Congrats TXT. Proud of them. Dior is really lucky to have them all.”

Several MOA also commented that Dior is “OT5,” meaning the brand equally loves and supports each member of the group.

See Dior’s announcement below.