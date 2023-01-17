TOMORROW X TOGETHER to Embark on Act: Sweet Mirage World Tour in 2023

Get ready, MOA! TOMORROW X TOGETHER is gearing up to hit the road later this year, and announced a series of world tour dates on Tuesday (Jan. 17), taking place across Asia and the United States starting this March.

The trek — officially titled Act: Sweet Mirage — will see members members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai doing 21 shows across 13 cities, starting with a pair of dates in Seoul on March 25-26 before heading to Singapore and Taipei, Taiwan. April will see the K-pop group travel across Japan, while May holds the band’s U.S. dates, with stops in Charlotte, Belmont Park, Los Angeles and more.

Didn’t see your city in TXT’s tour announcement? Future dates may be on the horizon, as the official tour poster tells fans there’s “more to come.”

TXT’s Act: Sweet Mirage world tour will support the group’s forthcoming album, The Name Chapter: Temptation, which is set for a Jan. 27 release date. The mini album’s tracklist and official poster are set to drop on Jan. 19, while the album preview will arrive on Jan. 22. Two additional teasers for the project’s lead single will be shared on Jan. 24 and 25. Following the EP’s release, the K-pop group will perform a special showcase on Jan. 28.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be the group’s first music release since the arrival of its fourth mini EP, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. That project was a hit for the K-pop stars. It spent a total of 14 weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it peaked at No. 4. Thursday’s Child achieved even more success on the Top Current Album Sales chart, where it spent 20 weeks on the tally and hit No. 1.

See TXT’s tour announcement below.