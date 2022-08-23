Tommy Lee Explains Mid-Concert Why He Posted That NSFW Photo

Tommy Lee speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Tommy Lee is letting his fans know what happened just before he shared his much-talked about nude photo online. During the Sunday (Aug. 21) Mötley Crüe concert in San Antonio, Texas, the 59-year-old drummer explained that he posted the image of his privates to social media after partying too much following the band’s tour break.

“A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf—ing bender, bro,” Lee told the crowd, as captured in a video from the concert. “I got f–king sideways as f–k and got naked and posted pictures of my d–k.”

Explore Explore Tommy Lee See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Lee shared the photo — a naked selfie — to his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts on Aug. 11 with the caption “Ooooopppsss.” (While the image is no longer on Facebook and Instagram, the image is still up on Lee’s Twitter account without the cheeky caption.) Lee later shared an artsy version of the NSFW image to his Instagram account on Aug. 12.

Having adult images of him shared with the world is nothing new for the Mötley Crüe rocker. Lee’s relationship with Pamela Anderson in ’90s yielded their infamous leaked sex tape, which became the subject of Hulu’s recently released series Pam & Tommy.

Mötley Crüe is scheduled to continue its North American tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The trek will conclude on Sept. 9 in Las Vegas.

Watch Tommy Lee address the nude photo incident during the Motley Crüe concert below.