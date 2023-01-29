Television Frontman Tom Verlaine Mourned by Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Flea & More: ‘I’ve Lost a Hero’

Musicians are mourning the loss of Television frontman Tom Verlaine, who has died following a brief illness.

Artists like Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea, Blondie‘s Chris Stein and many others took to social media to honor the innovative guitarist, who died peacefully in New York City, a Television representative confirmed to Billboard on (Saturday) Jan. 28. He was 73.

“This is a time when all seemed possible. Farewell Tom, aloft the Omega,” Smith, Verlaine’s former partner and collaborator, captioned a black-and-white photo on Instagram.

Stipe also shared a heartfelt remembrance through R.E.M.’s official Instagram account.

“I have lost a hero. Bless you Tom Verlaine for the songs, the lyrics, the voice!” Stipe wrote. “And later, the laughs, the inspiration, the stories, and the rigorous belief that music and art can alter and change matter, lives, experience. You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful.”

Blondie co-founder and guitarist Stein tweeted a vintage concert poster featuring Television and Blondie on the same bill, and he recalled first meeting Verlaine in 1972.

“I met Tom Verlaine when he just arrived in NYC I guess ’72. He had long hair and came to my apartment with an acoustic guitar and played some songs he’d written,” Stein wrote. “Both Tom and Richard Hell have told me that I auditioned for the Neon Boys but I don’t remember.”

Flea also took to social media to share his memories of Television’s groundbreaking debut 1977 debut album, Marquee Moon.

“Listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in,” the RHCP bassist tweeted. “Awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more. Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom.”

Verlaine formed Television, which became an influential fixture of NYC’s punk rock scene at CBGB in the ’70s, establishing an early residency at the legendary Lower East Side club with bandmates Richard Hell, Billy Ficca and Richard Lloyd. With Television he brought his signature guitar work and songwriting to two albums, 1977’s landmark Marquee Moon and 1978’s Adventure, before the group parted ways in 1978.

See the tributes to Verlaine below.

listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in. awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more. Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom. — Flea (@flea333) January 29, 2023

Peace and love, Tom Verlaine. 💔 pic.twitter.com/zewZz0sJQn — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 28, 2023

I met Tom Verlaine when he just arrived in NYC I guess '72. He had long hair and came to my apartment with an acoustic guitar and played some songs he'd written. Both Tom and Richard Hell have told me that I auditioned for the Neon Boys but I don't remember. — Cʜʀɪs Sᴛᴇɪɴ (@chrissteinplays) January 28, 2023

No. Not Tom Verlaine. 💔 — Garbage (@garbage) January 28, 2023

RIP Tom Verlaine. Along with Patti Smith’s Horses, Marquee Moon ranks as one of if not THE best New Wave album of the 70’s punk era. I bought it when it came out and saw them on their first tour with Blondie opening! It was a great gig. I still play the album to this day ❤️M pic.twitter.com/R7Qvqxy8DA — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) January 29, 2023

Sad 2 hear of @TELE_VISION_TV #tomverlaine passing today. He made incredible music that greatly influenced the US & UK punk rock scene in the ‘70’s RIP pic.twitter.com/hbntmsLqMm — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 28, 2023

Beautifully lyrical guitarist, underrated vocalist. Television made a new kind of music and inspired new kinds of music. Marquee Moon is a perfect record. Requiescat.

🎈https://t.co/uxt7IMz2rO — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) January 28, 2023

A true original. No one played guitar like Tom Verlaine before or since. Sat crossed legged on the floor on his side of the stage in Roskilde as he played in Patti Smith’s band and that was as close to perfection as you can get. A sad sad day. Rest in Peace Tom 🥲 pic.twitter.com/445yrvH6m8 — Simon Raymonde (@mrsimonraymonde) January 28, 2023

More 2023 fretted heartbreak 💔. One of the GREAT Punk lead stylists. Tom Verlaine was a True Downtown HERO. Saddened & bummed to hear it. — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) January 28, 2023

Tom Verlaine. An absolute legend. ‘Marquee Moon’ is arguably the greatest rock and roll album of all time. RIP. — @ACNewman (@ACNewman) January 28, 2023

Most nights we walk onstage to Marquee Moon- RIP to Tom Verlaine, the realest deal — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 28, 2023