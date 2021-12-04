×
Skip to main content
Account

Tom Petty Receives Posthumous Ph.D. for Music at University of Florida

The school's board of trustees unanimously voted on Dec. 3.

Tom Petty, 2010
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at the Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 12, 2010 in Nashville, Tenn.  Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Nearly two decades after earning a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more than four years after his death, rock icon Tom Petty has been awarded an honorary Ph.D. from the University of Florida.

The school’s board of trustees unanimously voted to award Thomas Earl Petty a posthumous doctoral degree in music during a Friday (Dec. 3) meeting. Born and raised in Gainesville, Petty once worked as a groundskeeper at UF as he tried to make it in the music industry, but he was never enrolled.

Related

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Puts a Sensual Spin on Ariana Grande's '7 Rings': Watch

Explore

Explore

Tom Petty

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Petty passed away from an accidental drug overdose in October 2017. Days later during a UF home football game, the song “I Won’t Back Down” was played at the stadium as a memorial to Petty. The song has since become a regular feature at Gators games.

Usually backed by the Heartbreakers, Petty broke through in the 1970s and went on to sell more than 80 million records, featuring hits like “Free Fallin,’” “Refugee” and “American Girl.” Petty and the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad