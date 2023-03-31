Tom Parker’s Wife Kelsey Honors The Wanted Singer on Anniversary of His Death: ‘Forever My Soul Mate’

It’s been one year since the devastating death of The Wanted‘s Tom Parker, who lost a long battle with brain cancer at age 33.

On the anniversary of his passing, the star’s wife Kelsey Hardwick Parker took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late husband. “One year without you [red heart emoji] forever my soul mate,” she captioned a sweet photo of the duo smiling at each other, face-to-face. She shares two children with the musician, Aurelia Rose Parker and Bodhi Thomas Paris Parker.

Parker publicly shared his battle with brain cancer and revealed in October 2020 that he was diagnosed with the illness. On Nov. 4, Parker updated his Instagram followers on his condition and reported that his latest brain scan came back as stable.

Hardwick confirmed his death in 2022 with a black and white photo of the singer. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” she captioned the photo. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

As a member of The Wanted, Parker and bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes found mainstream success in 2012 with singles “Glad You Came” and “Chasing the Sun,” which peaked at No. 3 and No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.