The Wanted, Liam Payne & More Remember Tom Parker: ‘He Was So Full of Life’

Tom Parker of The Wanted performs during the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash at Allstate Arena on Dec. 14, 2013 in Chicago.

The music world is grieving The Wanted‘s Tom Parker after his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, announced his death Wednesday (March 30). “Our hearts are broken,” she wrote in her announcement, which was posted to her Instagram account. “Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

The 33-year-old, who had long been battling brain cancer, died peacefully earlier today, Hardwick shared. He is survived by two children — Aurelia Rose Parker and Bodhi Thomas Paris Parker. “We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children,” Hardwick continued in her post, which included a photo of she and Parker holding their kids. “Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

A member of The Wanted since 2009, Parker’s death leaves a gaping hole in the music community, which is already reeling from the recent loss of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates,” The Wanted said in a statement posted to their Instagram account.

Liam Payne, who shared common ground with Parker as both artists built their careers in boy bands, wrote that he was “heartbroken to hear about Tom.” Added Payne: “He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him stay with me forever.”

“33 is far too young,” wrote Connor Ball, who’s a member of fellow boy band The Vamps. “So much sadness.”

Read more posts from musicians mourning the loss of Tom Parker below:

I'm heartbroken to hear about Tom. He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him with stay with me forever. Sending my thoughts out to his family and his brothers in The Wanted ❤️ — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 30, 2022

33 is far too young, so much sadness, Rest in peace Tom Parker ❤️ — Connor Ball (@TheVampsCon) March 30, 2022

@TomParker, One of the bravest, most inspirational people I have ever had the joy of knowing. Your attitude ever since your diagnosis has inspired people all around the world and you have raised so much money to help battle this horrible disease. pic.twitter.com/8nfm05PBi3 — Adam Pitts (@LawsonAdam) March 30, 2022

Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) March 30, 2022

we all love you Tom Parker ❤️ — hrvy (@HRVY) March 30, 2022

Just seen the news…I am speechless!!! Tom Parker was such a nice guy who was an incredible artist and real family man! ❤️ Such a cruel, cruel world 😢 RIP Tom.. you will be missed but never never forgotten 💔 — JJ (@JJHamblett) March 30, 2022