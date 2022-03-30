The Wanted’s Tom Parker Dead at 33 After Battling Brain Cancer

Tom Parker of The Wanted has died at 33 after a long fight with brain cancer, his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, confirmed via Instagram on Wednesday (March 30).

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” she captioned a black and white photo of the singer. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news The Wanted Tom Parker See latest videos, charts and news

Parker publicly shared his battle with brain cancer and revealed in October 2020 that he was diagnosed with the illness. On Nov. 4, Parker updated his Instagram followers on his condition and reported that his latest brain scan came back as stable.

“We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE,” he shared. “Such a mix of emotions . We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months.”

The “Glad You Came” singer was due to release a book about his cancer battle titled Hope, which he said is meant to be about finding the positive moments even in the darkest of times. “It’s a book about living,” Parker wrote on March 21. “It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what. It will show you how having faith in hope and daring to dream means you can carry on, against all odds.”

Parker joined the The Wanted in 2009 after trying out for the group in a mass audition. Once the lineup — which also consisted of Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes — was finalized, the group signed to Island Records and Mercury Records, and were managed by Scooter Braun. The group found mainstream success in 2012 with singles “Glad You Came” and “Chasing the Sun,” which peaked at No. 3 and No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

The late singer spoke about The Wanted’s whirlwind start in a 2018 interview with Billboard , reflecting on the group’s bad boy image and their lasting impact on pop music. “When we first started recording and getting to know each other, we all knew this wasn’t going to be the typical boy band,” Parker said. “Our image initially was to be clean-cut, but how can you control five lads who just want to party and have a wonderful time? So we kind of just rolled with the party/bad boy image. However, none of us are really bad boys. We’re all geeks at heart!”

Looking back on the group’s success earlier in the decade, Parker said, “I hope we left a kind of mark that broke the boy band sound. I think with the upbeat sound of the band, I hope it did that.”

The “Glad You Came” singer is survived by Hardwick and their two children — Aurelia Rose Parker and Bodhi Thomas Paris Parker.

See Hardwick’s post below.