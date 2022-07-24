Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello Tackled by Security at Band’s Toronto Concert

Tom Morello, formerly of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, performs onstage with Prophets of Rage during KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017 at The Forum on Dec. 9, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.

Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello had a run-in with security during the rock band’s concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (July 23).

As seen in a fan-captured video, midway through the group’s closing song “Killing in the Name,” the iconic guitarist was accidentally knocked over by a security guard sprinting toward an unruly fan who snuck onto the stage.

Rage frontman Zack de la Rocha — who was seated because of a recent foot injury — continued performing the heavy protest track for a few moments before realizing there was a problem and stopping the show. “Hold up, hold up, hold up,” the rapper repeated, motioning to his bandmates to halt the performance.

As the lights went up, Morello was seen quickly standing up with a smile on his face and indicating to the roaring crowd that he wasn’t harmed during the incident. After the musician stepped back onto the stage with his guitar, de la Rocha offered a few cautionary words to other concert-goers with any wild ideas about crashing the stage.

“Whoever the f— gets wise like that, don’t try that s— again,” the frontman warned, as bassist Tim Commerford interrupted to ask what happened. De la Rocha continued, “Sorry, we’re cool, we love y’all, but don’t do that!”

Morello then motioned for the group to restart “Killing in the Name” from the top, and Rage finished off their 18-song set.

RATM’s lengthy Public Service Announcement Tour with Run the Jewels launched on July 9 at the sold-out Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin, marking Rage’s first show in 11 years. The trek’s next stop is the KeyBand Center in Buffalo, New York, on Monday (July 25).