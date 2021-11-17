Tom Morello and Grandson Rock Out on ‘Tonight Show’: Watch

Wherever he goes, Tom Morello rocks.

The guitar hero is a man in perpetual demand, having wielded the axe with Rage Against The Machine, Bruce Springsteen, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage and more.

Last month, he stepped out on his own for his second solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire, which, like his first, featured a long-list of famous collaborators. When you’re Morello, you can call on Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Bring Me The Horizon, Chris Stapleton and others, which is exactly what he did.

On Tuesday night (Nov. 16), Morello stopped by NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of the single “Hold the Line,” featuring vocals from Canadian-American singer and songwriter Grandson.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Grandson Tom Morello See latest videos, charts and news

As you might expect, the performance rocked, with Morello and Co. doing their stuff with minimum fuss in a chamber that could be a set from a sci-fi film.

Watch below.