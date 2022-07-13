Tom Jones Apologizes for Postponed Show, Shoots Down Rumors He Collapsed

Tom Jones is addressing the reasons he had to postpone his show in Budapest at the last second. In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday (July 12), Jones clarified his condition and offered details on what will happened with the planned concert date.

“Hello to all concerned,” the singer began, explaining that he had woken up with “an uncomfortable throat” the morning after traveling from the U.K. to Hungary. “A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis.’ He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.”

However, Jones also directly refuted reports and gossip over-exaggerating his illness, adding, “I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour. Hopefully the inflammation will calm down soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour. Unfortunately the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry. However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern. TJ.”

Once he recovers, the “It’s Not Unusual” crooner is set to continue the European and U.K. leg of his ongoing tour with stops in Fulda and Cologne, Germany as well as a headlining slot at Sunset Live in Carlisle, England along with Paloma Faith and Ibiza Orchestra. Eventually, Jones will return stateside for another run of U.S. shows starting in September.

Last year, the Welsh musician set a new chart record in his native U.K. as the oldest male artist to hit No. 1 on the country’s album chart with his 41st full-length studio set Surrounded By Time.

Read Jones’ full statement about his illness below.