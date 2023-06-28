×
Tom Holland & Zendaya Sing ‘Love on Top’ to Each Other at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour

The two were spotted at the Warsaw, Poland, show this week.

Tom Holland, Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/GI

If Zendaya and Tom Holland weren’t already the cutest couple in Hollywood, they proved that title even further in an adorable fan-captured video from Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday night (June 27).

In the clip, Bey is seen onstage performing her 2011 hit, “Love on Top,” as Zendaya and Holland are seen at the bottom of the screen, smiling and serenading each other with the chorus: “Baby, it’s you / You’re the one I love / You’re the one I need / You’re the only one I see.”

Holland and Zendaya have been dating for at least two years, and grew into a romantic relationship as they starred alongside each other in the Spider-Man films.

Earlier this month, The Crowded Room actor took part in a Buzzfeed series in which he answered 30 questions as quickly as possible, and brought up the Euphoria star several times. He admitted that she was his childhood celebrity crush — Zendaya starred in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up from 2010 to 2013 — and that she’s also the last person he sent a meme to. “It’s nonstop,” he said. “She sends me too much. I can’t keep up because I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post, then I have to check my messages and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds of things from her.”

See their swoon-worthy moment at Bey’s concert below.

