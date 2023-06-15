Tom Holland Admits He Has ‘No Rizz,’ Is ‘Happy & In Love’ With Zendaya

Tom Holland took part in a Buzzfeed series in which he answered 30 questions as quickly as possible, and The Crowded Room actor spent much of the video sweetly talking about his girlfriend, Zendaya.

Explore Explore Zendaya See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

When asked what the “secret” is to his “rizz” — a.k.a. flirting techniques — Holland admitted, “I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz,” before revealing that someone needs to “fall in love with me for it to work.”

He then revealed how he got Zendaya to date him, joking, “Long game, probably making a movie with each other, definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another.” Holland, who has been dating the Euphoria actress for at least two years, stars alongside Zendaya in the Spider-Man films.

“I’m locked up. I’m happy and in love, so I’ve got no need for rizz,” he adorably added.

Holland brought up Zendaya again later in the interview, admitting that she was his childhood celebrity crush and that she’s also the last person he sent a meme to. “It’s nonstop,” he said. “She sends me too much. I can’t keep up because I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post, then I have to check my messages and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds of things from her.”

Watch the full video below.