Tom Cruise Praises Lady Gaga’s ‘Top Gun’ Song, Reveals She Helped Compose the Score: ‘Her Talent Is Just Boundless’

Someone get Tom Cruise an official Lady Gaga fan club membership, stat. He definitely earned it during his Tuesday (May 3) appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where he spent a big chunk of his interview praising Lady Gaga — who’s a featured artist on the soundtrack for his upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick — for her artistry, performance ability, songwriting talent and more.

As announced in April by the 36-year-old pop star herself, Gaga had the task of writing the theme song for Cruise’s May 26-slated sequel to the original 1986 Top Gun film. The result was “Hold My Hand,” an uplifting lyrical ballad that the Mission: Impossible actor told Corden was the element that tied the entire movie together. “There was just a sound and something we were looking for, it just wasn’t right,” he recalled. “She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie. She’s amazing.”

“It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had,” he continued, explaining that they had approached Gaga after most of the film had been shot. “Things just came together in such a beautiful way. Her song that she’d written just fell right in and became really the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film.”

He also revealed to Corden that the “Rain On Me” singer’s musical contributions to Top Gun: Maverick don’t stop at “Hold My Hand.” “She’s not just on the soundtrack, she actually helped to compose the score,” he said, speaking about the film’s Hans Zimmer-crafted music.

Luckily for the Oscar-nominated actor, it looks like his admiration for Gaga goes both ways. On Monday (May 2), she posted photos with him — writing “I love you my friend” — from when he attended her Las Vegas show, something he also took time to rave about during his talk with Corden.

“It was incredible,” Cruise said of her performance. “Last time I saw a live concert, it was Lady Gaga two years ago. I went to go thank her when we were starting to work on the final pieces of Top Gun. She’s extraordinary. She’s an actress, a jazz singer, pop singer — her talent is just boundless.”

