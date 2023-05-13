Tom Cruise Meets Up With Janet Jackson, Poses With Fans at ‘Together Again’ Tour in Charlotte

Janet Jackson fans bumped into an unexpected special guest in the audience at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night (May 12). Tom Cruise was in attendance, much to the delight of those around him — including Jackson, who shared a snapshot on Saturday of the two of them together backstage.

“T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together,” she captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, fans were spotting Cruise around the venue last Friday night. In cell phone pictures and clips uploaded to social media, the actor can be seen posing with concertgoers and waving to those saying hello as he made his way through the crowd.

Jackson announced her current tour back in December, saying, “I’m going back on tour and, yes, we will be together again … I miss you guys so much and I cannot wait to see you.”

See Janet’s post from last night and some snapshots of fans meeting Cruise below. Her Together Again Tour heads to Baltimore and Virginia Beach next, with Ludacris as the opening act. See the full set of North American dates here.

