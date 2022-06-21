Here’s What Tom Brady Says Is ‘Album of the Year’

Tom Brady takes part in the Bleacher Report Hot Seat Press Conference prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 1, 2022 in Las Vegas.

It may only be June, but football superstar Tom Brady has already named his top album of 2022.

It all started on Tuesday morning (June 21), when the quarterback was promoting his athletic wear brand, Brady, on Twitter, alongside a video of himself running to the tune of Pusha T‘s “Dreamin of the Past,” which appeared on his recently released album, It’s Almost Dry.

The rapper was elated to see Brady using his song, and replied to the tweet, writing, “Wow, @TomBrady really listening to the rap album of the year!!! #ItsAlmostDry #DreamingOfThePast !!”

Brady agreed, responding with a simple yet enthusiastic, “Album of the year!”

“BRADY SAID WHAT HE SAID!!” Pusha added, sharing the interaction on his Instagram page.

Pusha’s fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry, was also named one of Billboard‘s best albums of the year so far, with hip-hop staff writer Neena Rouhani writing, “Pusha hones in on what and who he knows best, as the album is executive produced by long-time collaborators Pharrell and Kanye West.” The album features guest turns from Clipse, Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Labrinth, Lil Uzi Vert, Malice, Nigo, Don Toliver, Pharrell Williams and Ye.

The album marked the rapper’s first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart as it debuted atop the list dated May 7. It’s Almost Dry is also his third top 10 on the Billboard 200, following Daytona (No. 3 in 2018) and My Name Is My Name (No. 4 in 2013).