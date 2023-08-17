Tom Brady & His Daughter Pose for Photo With BLACKPINK: ‘New Gig In Retirement’

Tom Brady is being drafted to a new team: the BLINKs. The 46-year-old former New England Patriot became the unofficial fifth member of BLACKPINK last week after attending the K-pop quartet’s New Jersey concert, where he and his daughter posed for a picture in an epic lineup with Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie.

The snap shows Brady towering over the girl band, standing on the far left as his 10-year-old daughter Vivian — whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen — and a friend pose in between Jisoo and Jennie. “@tombrady the newest member of @blackpinkofficial?” joked the NFL’s official account, sharing the picture on Instagram Thursday (Aug. 17).

The star — who in February announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins — also shared the photo on his Instagram Story, writing that he’d found a “new gig in retirement,” along with a crying laughing emoji. “Thank you for the hospitality and kindness,” he added, tagging all four of the “Pink Venom” singers.

The posts come about a week after Brady and his daughter were spotted at BLACKPINK’s Aug. 11 show at MetLife Stadium, where someone in the crowd snapped a photo of the quarterback standing awkwardly amongst a sea of BLINKs. “This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken 😂😂😂,” Brady later joked, reposting the photo on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

But while Brady has wrapped up his pro career, BLACKPINK is just getting started. The ladies are on the cusp of finishing out their hit Born Pink World Tour, with only two shows left in the U.S. After that, they’ll close out with two recently nannounced finale shows in Seoul, South Korea.