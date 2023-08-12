Tom Brady Had the Perfect Response to a Photo of Himself Attending Blackpink Concert With Daughter

Tom Brady was spotted at Blackpink‘s sold-out concert in New Jersey on Friday (Aug. 11) alongside his daughter and a group of her friends.

On Saturday morning, the retired NFL star comically responded to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, of a fan-captured photo of himself awkwardly standing on the floor of East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium. In the picture, a wide-eyed Brady is staring straight ahead while surrounded by Blinks.

“This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken,” wrote the former quarterback, who attended the show with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian.

Brady, who retired from the NFL in early 2023, has been spending much of his time creating loving memories with his children. In July, he and his daughter embarked on an African safari, which the 46-year-old Super Bowl champ documented on Instagram. Brady also has two sons: Benjamin, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and Jack, 15, with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Blackpink is approaching the end of their Born Pink World Tour, which launched in October in support of the group’s 2022 sophomore album, Born Pink. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the girls’ first project to top the chart, and spawned two No. 1 singles on the Global 200 chart: “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down.”

Check out Brady’s response to his photo at Blackpink’s N.J. concert here.