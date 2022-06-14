A Tokischa & Madonna Collaboration Might Be Coming Soon

After being dubbed the Dominican Madonna by a few commentators and artists, Tokischa linked up with the original Material Girl IRL.

On her Instagram Story, Madonna posted a handful of photos, the duo posing with their tongues out at a recording studio, with a caption reading “A woman’s work is never done,” along with a few music and fire emojis. The story was followed by another photo of sushi at the studio, with the Queen of Pop tagging producer Mike Dean. Tokischa reshared the photo of herself and Madonna, adding, “bellaca y putona,” a reference to one of the Dominican rapper’s most popular songs alongside Quimico Ultra Mega, which loosely translates to horny bi—es. The controversial pair also followed one another on Instagram, leading to even more speculation about an upcoming collaboration.

On Twitter, Toki shared the photo alongside Madonna to mostly positive reactions, followed by a tweet reading, “Tengo el tema en repeat,” translating to “I have the song on repeat.”

Tokischa has been teasing a new song across social media, with the TikTok sound garnering more than 125,000 videos to date. As of Tuesday (June 14), however, her TikTok page with almost 2 million followers is nowhere to be found. A fan shared a screenshot showing Tokischa’s profile banned by the popular video-sharing app. The ban is nothing new for the unorthodox artist and Billboard Queer Game-Changer, who has been censored and banned across social media platforms and by the Dominican government itself due to her boundary-pushing antics.

Meanwhile, Madonna, who herself is no stranger to controversy, has also had her name in headlines, whether for dancing alongside Britney Spears to “Like a Virgin” at the pop star’s intimate Los Angeles wedding or clapping back at one of Instagram’s most infamous trolls 50 Cent.

Details surrounding the potential collaboration have yet to be revealed, and reps for Tokischa did not respond to Billboard‘s requests for comment.