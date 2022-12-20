Taylor Swift’s Pal Todrick Hall Shares Sweet Story About Singer’s Kind Gesture to Fan With Cancer

Todrick Hall is sharing a heartwarming story about his good friend Taylor Swift just in time for the holidays.

On Monday, the singer and actor recognized Swift’s kindness toward a superfan who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“I don’t feel like these stories get shared enough,” Hall begins his video on Instagram. “Seeing as it’s the holidays, I thought this story might warm your heart.”

In the minute-long clip, the 37-year-old artist explains that he received a message in early December from his good friend Holly, who mentioned that her friend Estelle — a “gigantic Taylor Swift fan” — was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in the eye, brain and spine. Holly added that Estelle even had a Swift-themed bridal shower and said her friend’s dream was to receive a personalized message from the “Anti-Hero” singer.

“When I saw the footage of this incredible bridal shower, I was like, ‘OK, Taylor has to see this,'” Hall continues. “So I sent the videos, the footage and the message to Taylor and [she] responded so sweetly and said, ‘I would love to send her something. What is her address?'”

Swift followed through on her promise, according to Hall, and sent Estelle a huge box full of an assortment of merchandise, including colorful Midnights-branded T-shirts and hoodies.

“I know that she has a smile from ear to ear,” Hall says. “She’s been DM’ing me all day. I just wanted you to know there are so many stories like this that that I could tell, but this story in particular warmed my heart. I hope it touched your heart, I hope it put a smile on your face.”

Billboard has reached out to Swift’s representatives for further details about Hall’s touching post.

See Hall’s post on Instagram below.