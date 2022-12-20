×
Taylor Swift’s Pal Todrick Hall Shares Sweet Story About Singer’s Kind Gesture to Fan With Cancer

"There are so many stories like this that that I could tell, but this story in particular warmed my heart," he said.

Todrick Hall and Taylor Swift
Todrick Hall and Taylor Swift pose backstage at "Kinky Boots" on Broadway at The Al Hirschfeld Theater on Nov. 23, 2016 in New York City.  Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Todrick Hall is sharing a heartwarming story about his good friend Taylor Swift just in time for the holidays.

On Monday, the singer and actor recognized Swift’s kindness toward a superfan who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“I don’t feel like these stories get shared enough,” Hall begins his video on Instagram. “Seeing as it’s the holidays, I thought this story might warm your heart.”

In the minute-long clip, the 37-year-old artist explains that he received a message in early December from his good friend Holly, who mentioned that her friend Estelle — a “gigantic Taylor Swift fan” — was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in the eye, brain and spine. Holly added that Estelle even had a Swift-themed bridal shower and said her friend’s dream was to receive a personalized message from the “Anti-Hero” singer.

“When I saw the footage of this incredible bridal shower, I was like, ‘OK, Taylor has to see this,'” Hall continues. “So I sent the videos, the footage and the message to Taylor and [she] responded so sweetly and said, ‘I would love to send her something. What is her address?'”

Swift followed through on her promise, according to Hall, and sent Estelle a huge box full of an assortment of merchandise, including colorful Midnights-branded T-shirts and hoodies.

“I know that she has a smile from ear to ear,” Hall says. “She’s been DM’ing me all day. I just wanted you to know there are so many stories like this that that I could tell, but this story in particular warmed my heart. I hope it touched your heart, I hope it put a smile on your face.”

Billboard has reached out to Swift’s representatives for further details about Hall’s touching post.

See Hall’s post on Instagram below.

