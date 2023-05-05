Kelly Clarkson, Kim Petras, TWICE & More to Headline ‘Today’ 2023 Summer Concert Series

Today announced the lineup for its 2023 Citi Concert Series on Friday (May 5) including Kelly Clarkson, Kim Petras, TWICE and more.

While the date for The Kelly Clarkson Show host’s show has yet to be formally scheduled, Petras will perform June 23 just ahead of New York City Pride and TWICE will play July 5, just one day before they take over MetLife Stadium on their Ready to Be World Tour.

Other artists set to hit Rockefeller Plaza over the next few months include Big Time Rush (June 2), Niall Horan (June 9), Chance The Rapper (June 15) and Karol G (June 30) as well as Dan + Shay (July 21), Reneé Rapp (July 28), Kelsea Ballerini (Aug. 11) and Darius Rucker (Sept. 1). Jon Batiste is also scheduled to headline his own show with the date to be announced soon. Additional performers are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

As previously announced, the Jonas Brothers will kick off the seasonlong series with a special concert celebrating the May 12 release of their sixth studio set The Album. The trio’s stop at Today will serve as a precursor to their upcoming nationwide trek The Tour, which will begin in August with back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium.

To attend any of the concerts outside Rockefeller Center, fans can register for Fan Passes now via the Today Concerts website. Lucky hopefuls who receive the Fan Passes will receive priority access to the show ahead of general admission. In the event fans don’t receive a Fan Pass, they can still join the general admission line the morning of the show.

Check out TODAY’s Summer Concert Series announcement below.